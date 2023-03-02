PITTSFIELD — State Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao will be among the participants when the Berkshire Innovation Center presents a discussion titled, "The Western Anchor of a Clean Tech Corridor", from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The other participants will include state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Peru, Sienna Leis of MassVentures, and former state Sen. Benjamin Downing of Pittsfield, now the vice president of public affairs for The Engine at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The event will also be live-streamed. Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.