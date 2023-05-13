Big Y appoints Tenneille McFarlane-Smart director of project management

SPRINGFIELD — Tenneille McFarlane-Smart has been appointed director of the newly created project management office at Big Y Foods.
As director, she will be responsible for all project activity across all divisions at Big Y, and serve as a liaison between Information Resources Technology and all business units to track strategic projects centrally for visibility, prioritization, and resource allocation. She will provide guidance and support for these initiatives toward timely and successful strategic project delivery. She reports to Michael P. D’Amour, chief operating officer.
McFarlane-Smart has previously served as associate project manager supporting new business development for the J. Walter Thompson international advertising agency in New York City, held several roles at Voya Financial in Connecticut, and served as a senior IT project manager and chief of staff to the CEO at Envision Pharma Group. She lives in Windsor, Conn.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire supermarkets in Great Barrington, Lee and Pittsfield and gasoline/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.