Big Y appoints two employees to new positions in Berkshire markets

SPRINGFIELD — Anthony C. Zarlengo, of Easthampton, has been appointed store manager of Big Y Foods’ supermarket in North Adams, while David W. Motyl, of Russell, has been appointed assistant store director of the company’s supermarket in Pittsfield.
They are among 31 recent appointments to Big Y’s facilities in Massachusetts. Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire County markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield and gasoline/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.