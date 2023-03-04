Big Y appoints two to positions at Berkshire markets

PITTSFIELD — Jeremy G. Smith, of Clarksburg, has been appointed store director of Big Y Foods supermarket in Pittsfield, while Sherry L. Chapman, of Pittsfield, has been named kitchen sales manager of the company’s store in Great Barrington.
Smith and Chapman are among 27 new appointments that Big Y has made at its Massachusetts markets during the month of February.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, North Adams and Pittsfield and convenience store/gas stations in Lee and Pittsfield.