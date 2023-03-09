BIg Y donates $44,000 to local breast cancer groups through 'Partners in Hope' initiative

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods has donated almost $44.000 raised from its October “Partners in Hope” initiative to 32 local breast cancer groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including the women’s imaging center at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
The regional supermarket chain holds this fundraiser annually in October at all of its stores to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.
Seventeen Massachusetts organizations, including those in Amherst, Holyoke, Ludlow, Longmeadow, Northampton, and Springfield, received funding.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire supermarkets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.