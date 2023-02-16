Big Y Foods forms education partnership with Fisher College

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods has formed a partnership with the Fisher College of Boston’s Graduate Professional Studies Department that will allow its employees to attend online courses through the school’s Corporate Advantage Program.
Under the partnership, Fisher College will offer discounted tuition rates on online courses for Big Y employees and their immediate family members, and will work to identify courses and develop programs that fit the company’s needs.
Fisher College has similar corporate educational partnerships with several other companies, including Spectrum Health Systems and Visiting Nurse Association of New England.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee and Pittsfield and convenience store/gas locations in Lee and Pittsfield.