SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Markets was recently named as one of America’s Greatest Places for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.
The two entities conducted a large-scale employer study based upon over 350,000 company reviews across 6 economic sectors and 34 different industries throughout the United States.
These reviews generated scoring based upon available data and interviews as well as an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees.
Nationally, in the food retail sector, Big Y is one of only 5 companies to receive a total of 5 stars, their highest rating. Another 10 companies received 4.5 stars and 11 received 4.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, Pittsfield and North Adams and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.