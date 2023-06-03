Big Y names Maggie D’Amour senior manager of environmental, social and governance

SPRINGFIELD — Maggie E. D’Amour has been appointed to the newly created position of senior manager of environmental, social and governance at Big Y Foods Inc. by the company’s board of directors.
D’Amour will coordinate with other teams to establish overall sustainability goals in areas such as energy sourcing, waste management and eco-friendly packaging. She will also collaborate with several groups to develop social responsibility strategies in order to align with Big Y’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, philanthropic partnerships and more.
A third-generation member of the family that founded the company, D’Amour’s career at Big Y started in 2000 as a part time service clerk. She then went on to additional roles such as cashier, floral clerk and then to full time as an employee services representative. In 2016, she was appointed assistant store director and in 2017 became a store director, a position she held in several supermarkets until assuming her new role for the company.
D'Amour holds a bachelor of arts degree from Providence College and the Food Marketing Institute’s food retailer certification.