Big Y promotes Raanan Hartman to district director

SPRINGFIELD — Raanan Hartman, of Pittsfield, has been promoted to district director at Big Y Foods, one of five executive promotions that the regional supermarket chain has recently announced.
Hartman will be responsible for 14 Big Y stories. He started his career with Big Y as an overnight clerk in Pittsfield, then became a grocery clerk before becoming a full-time bakery specialist and night baker.
He went on to become a clerk in seafood, food service/kitchen, meat and bakery before being appointed assistant bakery manager in 1999. He then became a bakery manager, night manager, fresh foods development manager, and an assistant store director before being promoted to store director in 2012. In 2016 he was appointed a district sales and merchandising director.
Hartman is involved with staffing, training and development, operational execution, policy implementation, sales strategies and results, store conditions, and facility upgrades. He reports to Nicole D’Amour Schneider, vice president of supermarket operations.
Big Y’s other promotions include April Carchietta to director of employee experience and organizational development; Chris Elliott to director of store design and construction; Jamie Swensonto, director of risk management; and Michael Whitehead, director of center store.