<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Y providing funds for farmers affected by July flooding

Big Y Logo

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Markets has pledged $25,000 to the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund to help aid local farmers who were impacted by recent floods.

The fund was set up by the Healey-Driscoll administration and state Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle. Big Y is also finalizing support for farmers in Connecticut, where the regional supermarket chain also operates stores. Big Y currently works with over 100 local farmers in both states.

Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, Pittsfield and North Adams and gas station/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield. Information: BigY.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all