Big Y providing funds for farmers affected by July flooding

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Markets has pledged $25,000 to the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund to help aid local farmers who were impacted by recent floods.
The fund was set up by the Healey-Driscoll administration and state Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle. Big Y is also finalizing support for farmers in Connecticut, where the regional supermarket chain also operates stores. Big Y currently works with over 100 local farmers in both states.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, Pittsfield and North Adams and gas station/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield. Information: BigY.com.