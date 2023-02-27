NORTH ADAMS
Final pitches Friday in Lever challenge
The final pitch event of the Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge, sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc., will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
The top team will receive a $50,000 Lever Innovation Grant. The runner-up will receive a $25,000 grant from The Institute for Applied Life Sciences at UMass Amherst.
The challenge finalists, all from UMass Amherst, include Quaesar Therapeutics; Anujan Ramesh; Latde Diagnostics; Emily Melzer; Baystate Health; Anant Shinde; MacFarlane Medical; Connor MacFarlane; TBD Medical; and Govind Srimathveeralli.
WESTWOOD
Gas prices drop 4 cents in Berkshires
Another week. Another drop in local and state gas prices.
The average gas price in the Berkshires has dropped another 4 cents this week to $3.32 per gallon, while the state gas price fell an additional 5 cents to $3.29, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The state price is 13 cents lower than a month ago and 32 cents less than at this time last year. It is also 7 cents lower than the national average, which has dropped 5 cents this week to $3.36. The national average price is 14 cents lower than a month ago, and is 24 cents less than last year.
“The cost for oil accounts for 55 percent of what we pay at the pump,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, "so higher or lower oil costs will play a major role in the price we pay when fueling up.”
The Berkshire price is the highest among the four counties of Western Massachusetts, 3 cents more the $3.29 in Hampshire County. Gas in Franklin County is $3.20 this week and $3.16 in Hampden County, the lowest price among the state's 14 counties.
MALDEN
State to cover cost of GED, HiSET exams
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced that the state is now covering the cost of Massachusetts residents’ initial General Education Development (GED) test and High School Equivalency Test (HISET) in each subject, plus two retakes.
The free HiSET testing began this month, while free GED testing began on Sept. 12.
By covering the cost of testing, the department is ensuring test fees will no longer be a barrier to candidates who were unable to attain their high school credential through traditional means. The fees for high school equivalency exams can be steep for students, costing as much as $143 per test depending on the setting and test mode.
To have their fees covered by the state, test takers will enter a promo code instead of credit or debit card payment when they register for the test. Additional information about covering the cost of testing is available on DESE’s High School Equivalency webpage at tinyurl.com/mv585h6s.