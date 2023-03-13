WESTWOOD
Gas prices up 2 cents in Berkshires, state
Local and state gas prices have each risen 2 cents this week, but the price in the Berkshires is 4 cents higher than the state average.
The average gas price in Berkshire County is $3.33 per gallon, while the average state price has risen to $3.29, AAA Northeast reported Monday following its weekly survey of Massachusetts' fuel prices.
The state price is 9 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.06 less than it was at this time last year. The price in the Berkshires is 5 cents lower than a month ago, but is higher than in the three other counties in Western Massachusetts. It's 16 cents more than in Hampden County, where the gas price is the lowest among the state's 14 counties.
The state price is 18 cents lower than the national average, which jumped another 7 cents this week to $3.47. The national price is 6 cents higher than a month ago and 85 cents lower than last year.
STOCKBRIDGE
Berkshire Art Center to hold annual benefit
Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183 Art School, will hold its 2023 annual benefit, “Metallic Couture Disco,” April 1 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.
The event will celebrate two creative icons, Vicki Bonnington and Joe Wheaton, who have made distinct contributions to the cultural landscape of the Berkshires. It begins at 5 p.m., with the dance party for all guests to follow at 7.
Tickets are available through the Berkshire Theatre Group. For information, costume inspiration, or tickets: berkshireartcenter.org/benefit and follow @metalliccouturedisco on Instagram.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY
Five communities join Mass Save partnership
Five Berkshire municipalities and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission have been selected to participate in the 2023-24 Mass Save Community First Partnership.
The communities — Adams, Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lee and North Adams — are among nine partners across the state that have been selected for the program in 2023-24. They bring the total number of program participants to 28 municipalities and four community-based organizations.
The partnership provides recipients with funding up to $60,000 to expand outreach and increase energy efficiency participation in environmental justice communities where historically, energy burdens are disproportionately high. The Community First Partnership, now in its second year, delivered more than $500,000 to support communities in 2022 and 2023.
