WESTWOOD
Gas prices level in Berkshires, up in state
The average gas price in Berkshire County has remained the same this week, but is still slightly higher than the state average, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average local price is $3.28 per gallon, while the state price has increase 2 cents to $3.27. The state price is 1 cent lower than a month ago and 92 cents less than at this time last year. The state average is 23 cents lower than the national average, which climbed 7 cents this week to $3.50. Robust demand for gasoline and rising oil prices are the driving factors for the recent uptick in pump prices.
“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, "and gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now."
The national average is 11 cents higher than a month ago, but 69 cents less than last year.
BERKSHIRES
BFAIR, Greylock plan bike helmet giveaway
Berkshire Family and Individual Resources and Greylock Federal Credit Union have partnered together to raise awareness, for the second year in a row, for National Brain Injury Awareness Month.
With support from presenting sponsor Greylock Federal Credit Union, BFAIR will be distributing bicycle helmets for children and adults on April 15 to promote brain health and safety in Berkshire County.
Free helmets — 150 for youngsters ages 6-13 and 100 for those 14 and over — will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail near the Berkshire Mall Road and Route 8 in Lanesborough.
Information: www.bfair.org/brain-injury-awareness-month.
PITTSFIELD
Brightway Insurance opens North St. office
Brightway Insurance, a national insurance chain with 300 franchises in 35 states, has opened an office in Pittsfield.
Brightway, the Joe Lyman Agency, opened Monday at 100 North St., suite 400. Lyman, who lives in Medford, is the youngest son of a franchising family from the greater Boston area that operated The Village Apothecary pharmacies in Billerica and Wilmington for more than 30 years.
Lyman, 47, a 1994 graduate of the Matignon School in Cambridge, spent a decade in health insurance before forming his own agency.
He also holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and advertising from Emerson College and a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University. He is a member of the Boston Ironsides, a team within the Mark Kendall Bingham International Rugby League.
Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Brightway Insurance was founded in 2008. It is one of the largest privately owned property/casualty insurance distribution companies in the United States.
Information: brightwayjoelyman.com, 508-635-5353.
— Staff reports