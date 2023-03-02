Blackshires Leadership Accelerator program launches

PITTSFIELD — The Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation has launched the Blackshires Leadership Accelerator, a program designed to support and empower the Black community in the Berkshires and surrounding areas.
This program offers Black community members the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, receive support, training, and resources, and take their leadership skills to the next level. The program is funded primarily through an urban agenda grant from the state Office of Executive Housing and Urban Development.
The Blackshires Leadership Accelerator is a 12-week program that provides community-based training, cohort support, leadership development, networking opportunities, and a stipend of $1,000. Information: blackshires.net/leadership/.