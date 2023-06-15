BMC receives five-star rating for outpatient knee replacement

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center has received a five-star rating for outpatient total knee replacement from Healthgrades, a leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, according to Berkshire Health Systems, parent company of BMC.
Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes at short-term acute care hospitals throughout the country that offer joint replacement on an outpatient basis. This analysis included years 2019 through 2021 to identify the top-performing hospitals for outpatient knee replacement.
According to Healthgrades, patients undergoing outpatient knee replacement at five-star rated hospitals have, on average, a 76.2 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication than patients treated at hospitals with one-star ratings. Those statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of SAF data for years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
For more information on how Healthgrades identifies the nation’s top hospitals for outpatient orthopedic surgery, see the 2023 Outpatient Specialty Excellence Awards and Ratings Methodology.