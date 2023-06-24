Bob Chapman recognized for exceptional achievement as a financial adviser

PITTSFIELD — Bob Chapman of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Pittsfield recently earned the firm's Frank Finnegan Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
Chapman was one of only 901 Edward Jones financial advisers to receive the honor.
The award is named after Frank Finnegan, who joined Edward Jones in 1953 in St. Louis after playing professional baseball. He served as a financial adviser for 65 years, contributing to the well-being of his clients, colleagues and community.
"Receiving this award is a real honor. As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives, my relationships with them continue to grow," Chapman said. "It's a personally and professionally rewarding experience, and I am grateful to those who put their trust in me."
Edward Jones has more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, including offices in Adams, North Adams and Pittsfield.