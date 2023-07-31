Boston Symphony Orchestra to hold job fair at Tanglewood

LENOX — The Boston Symphony Orchestra in conjunction with the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board will hold an on-site job fair at Tanglewood on Aug. 1.
The event will run 10 a.m. to noon in the front picnic area next to the glass house at Tanglewood's main entrance at 297 West St. Seasonal employment opportunities will be available.
Open positions include retail; lawn, grounds and parking; event set-up; janitorial; front-of-house; and patron services. All openings are part-time unless otherwise stated and are hourly, non-exempt positions that typically run through early September. Pay ranges from $17.25 to $26 per hour.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Information: MassHireBerkshireCC.com (under Events), or 413-499-2220.