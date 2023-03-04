Brien Center appoints Richard Wilson as senior vice president of administration and finance

PITTSFIELD — Richard Wilson has been appointed senior vice president of administration and finance at the Brien Center. He replaces Jeffrey Pringle, who has retired from the agency.
Wilson has over 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, with a focus on improving systems and financial sustainability, according to Brien Center President and CEO Christine MacBeth.
He has previously served and consulted in various executive leadership roles for other nonprofits, including the Jewish Board of Family and Children Services, Sound Community Services, Citizen Advocates, Yale University, New York University and New York Medical College.
Wilson holds a bachelor's degree in health care administration from New York University and a master's degree in public health with a concentration in nonprofit finance from New York Medical College.