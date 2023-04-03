Brightway Insurance agency opens office in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Brightway Insurance, a national insurance chain with 300 franchises in 35 states, has opened an office in Pittsfield.
Brightway, the Joe Lyman Agency, opened Monday at 100 North St., suite 400. Lyman, who lives in Medford, is the youngest son of a franchising family from the greater Boston area that operated The Village Apothecary pharmacies in Billerica and Wilmington for more than 30 years.
Lyman, 47, a 1994 graduate of the Matignon School in Cambridge, spent a decade in health insurance before forming his own agency.
He also holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and advertising from Emerson College and a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University. He is a member of the Boston Ironsides, a team within the Mark Kendall Bingham International Rugby League.
Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Brightway Insurance was founded in 2008. It is one of the largest privately owned property/casualty insurance distribution companies in the United States.
Information: brightwayjoelyman.com, 508-635-5353.