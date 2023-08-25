Bringing order to disorder: Dr. David Oelberg has been practicing sleep medicine for over two decades

PITTSFIELD — Imagine going to bed at night then waking up a few hours later to find yourself behind the wheel driving a car in the middle of a big city.
That symptom is associated with an extreme form of sleepwalking. But it's just one of the issues that Dr. David Oelberg has seen exhibited by patients in his 21 years as a board-certified sleep specialist.
The native of Montreal currently heads Berkshire Medical Center's Sleep Disorders Center in Pittsfield, carrying on the work started by retired Dr. Jack Ringler, who was instrumental in first bringing sleep medicine to the Berkshires in the 1990s.
We spoke with Oelberg about his profession, why he does it, why it's important — and what to look for if you think you might have it.
THE EAGLE: What is a sleep specialist?
OELBERG: I'm a pulmonologist (physicians who specialize in the respiratory system). Sleep apnea is the most common sleep disorder. It's a breathing disorder and that's how pulmonologists became the most popular kinds of doctors that become sleep specialists. The majority of sleep specialists in the country are pulmonologists.
THE EAGLE: How did you become a sleep specialist?
OELBERG: I got interested during my pulmonary training at Mass General on a fellowship. The job I was looking at then in Connecticut (Oelberg worked at Danbury Hospital before coming to the Berkshires in 2018) was looking for someone who knew sleep. So I did my sleep training at the end of my training informally. This is back in the '90's (he started his fellowship in 1994) and I completed it literally on the job in Connecticut. I was training under a specialist in Connecticut and I could combine that with my fellowship. Nowadays you have to do a dedicated one-year sleep medicine fellowship.
THE EAGLE: Why did you want to become one?
OELBERG: Well, sleep disorders are so common, Almost everyone has a sleep problem and a lot of them are treatable. I found it very interesting and exciting to be with a group of patients that I had a number of treatments to offer to improve the quality of their life.
My pulmonary specialty was based on a lot of physiology. I was an exercise specialist in pulmonary testing. When I went to apply for this job in Connecticut they said we have a lot of sleep patients, that’s part of physiology, too. I went back and did a training and then I fell in love with sleep medicine.
THE EAGLE: How did you fall in love with it?
OELBERG: Well, it’s a very diverse patient population. It’s a really common set of problems that you're dealing with, We deal with breathing, We deal with insomnia. We deal with what we call parasomnia, these are people who have more than your typical insomnia. We deal with night terrors, sleepwalking, sometimes pretty elaborate sleepwalking. I've had patients who wake up behind the wheel driving. I had a patient who woke up in downtown New York.
THE EAGLE: Wow. How does that happen?
OELBERG: It’s a complicated explanation. It’s not quite sleep that they’re in, but they're in that state that sort of goes with sleep.
Then there’s narcolepsy, which is a very unusual problem of excessive daytime sleepiness that also has some interesting symptoms. These conditions have gone unrecognized for years or decades. Patients have been misdiagnosed with depression or other psychiatric problems and they really have true sleep disorders. So there’s a lot of physiology. I've always been interested in physiology
Coming from an engineering background, (Oelberg majored in engineering at McGill University in Montreal before attending that university's medical school) physiology felt more intuitive to me than something microscopic or cellular so I always kind of had an inclination to physiology.
THE EAGLE: How did you start off in engineering and end up in medicine?
OELBERG: In high school I was good in math and physics. Engineering was a profession with pretty secure job opportunities. But while doing engineering some of it was biomechanical research and that kind of got me interested in medicine. Then I decided I'd much rather see patients than be in a lab.
So I used all my elective time in my last year of engineering in pre-med classes, biology, biochemistry, physiology and then I applied for medicine. I wasn't the inly engineer in my med class. There were three other engineers. My roommate was one of the other three. Engineers stick together.
THE EAGLE: How did sleep medicine begin?
OELBERG: It only entered the medical field in the 1980s. It started as a science. A big chunk of it happened in California, in the Stanford-San Francisco area. Researchers began studying people's sleep and began realizing that there are quite a few sleep disorders that are quite prevalent that we never knew about. They found this by putting electrodes on the scalp and realizing that you can see the brain waves. And then you could start to measure sleep. From there they found that people have breathing problems. They stop breathing when they're asleep, what we call sleep apnea.
THE EAGLE: An estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have some form of sleep disorder. How common are they?
OELBERG: I would say its around 5 percent of patients that have sleep apnea, 5 percent of adults. It's significantly higher in certain subsets, those who have a heavier [body] mass index, are older and are males. But sleep apnea does occur in children. It's in all age groups, but it does peak in the 40- to 70-year-old male category.
THE EAGLE: Why does it peak then?
OELBERG: We think that it is changes in body type, and I think it's probably largely weight-related. Women catch up in the post-menopausal era because hormones have a protective effect. When those hormones dip, their capacity for sleep apnea increases. With kids it's largely because of tonsils, enlarged tonsils, and short jaws so it creates a higher range of obstruction in their throat.
THE EAGLE: How do you treat people at the sleep disorders center?
OELBERG: We see patients for evaluation and follow-up care. When something is indicated we follow up with them. If they need treatment for sleep apnea we’re largely using some kind of CPAP device, a positive pressure machine. That equipment had gotten a lot more sophisticated over the last 20 years. The biggest change is probably the auto CPAP where the machine can measure the air flow obstructions and dial up or down the pressure through an internal algorithm.
Treatments for the most common kind of sleep apnea have really advanced. The [CPAP machines] now all have modems inside so they store data. They were originally meant to include data but now they tell us so much more. They can tell how well you're using it. It can troubleshoot a program, whether it's mask fit, or if the machine needs to be adjusted in terms of its pressure range. Now patients can go and open up an app and know how they've slept. The machine did the work for them.
THE EAGLE: So this is something that people shouldn’t ignore?
OELBERG: No, and not just because it makes them feel tired. Sleep apnea had been linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, strokes, kidney disease and may even play a role in diabetes. So it’s more than just symptoms of a fatigue or disruptive breathing for a bed partner. It’s more about their health.
THE EAGLE: What advice would you give to someone who wanted to become a sleep specialist?
OELBERG: I may be biased, but I think it’s a wonderful specialty that gives you room to care for a very diverse set of medical problems that are largely treatable. For me it’s just an added dimension to the other areas that I specialize in.