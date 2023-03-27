BRPC five-year economic development strategy receives national recognition

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission’s recently completed 2023-27 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy is featured on a website maintained by the National Association of Development Organizations Research Foundation to recognize exemplary economic planning work. The website is known as “CEDS Central."
BRPC’s focus on resiliency is recognized as a best practice, as well as its efforts to make resources available in Spanish. In the coming months, the Berkshire County report will also be the subject of a longer case study published on NADO’s website.
The 2023-27 plan is the third consecutive five-year strategy developed by BRPC and approved by the federal Economic Development Administration.
Maintaining a current development strategy for the region provides context for business owners, nonprofit organizations, municipal leaders, and economic development practitioners, helping to guide decision-making and prioritize needs. Information: tinyurl.com/3s45mf64.