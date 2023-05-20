Bryana Malloy joins MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board

PITTSFIELD — Bryana Malloy has joined the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board as manager of industry relations, according to Executive Director Heather Boulger.
In this role, Malloy will continue MassHire’s work by engaging employers throughout Berkshire County to define their workforce needs and assist with recruitment and retention strategies. She will be coordinating relevant training grants to bring more skilled workers into the workforce and develop a pipeline of future workers, expanding the career ladders within the manufacturing, hospitality and health care sectors.
She also will be leading the Business Market Maker initiative for Berkshire County, connecting hundreds of companies to employment resources.
Since returning to the Berkshires, Malloy has been working as workforce programs/grants manager at Lever Inc. in North Adams. She has also coached McCann Technical School’s cross-country team.
Malloy holds a bachelor of science degree in sustainable food and farming and a certificate in civic engagement and public service from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.