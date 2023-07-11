Business confidence remains flat in June

BOSTON — Business confidence remained flat during June amid a resilient economy, stubborn inflation, a pause by the Federal Reserve and a shortage of workers across almost every industry.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index gained 0.1 point to 49.7, just below the 50 mark that separates optimistic from pessimistic outlooks. Confidence ended the month 1.1 points lower than a year earlier.
The mixed reading reflects an economy that continues to defy expectations in the face of 10 interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Fed paused rate increases last month as inflation moderated to 4 percent, but more hikes are likely since the Fed’s target inflation rate is 2 percent.
Though many national economists believe a recession remains probable, the Massachusetts job market remains strong with the unemployment rate dropping to 2.8 percent in May.
The Central Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, conducted with the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, fell from 50.4 to 46.3. The North Shore Confidence Index, conducted with the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, increased from 50.5 to 55.0. The Western Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, developed in collaboration with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, was unchanged at 45.7.