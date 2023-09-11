Massachusetts business confidence remains steady in August. In Western Mass., the outlook has brightened

BOSTON — Confidence among Massachusetts businesses held steady during August as employers remained slightly optimistic amid a resilient economy that continues to defy predictions of a recession.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index was essentially flat last month, losing 0.1 of a point to 52.4. The index has spent most of 2023 moving in a narrow range around the 50 mark that separates optimistic from pessimistic outlooks. The index ended the month 2.9 points lower than a year earlier.
The confidence results came as the United States and Massachusetts economies continued to grow in the face of 11 interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve in its campaign to moderate inflation. The unemployment rate in Massachusetts sits at an historic low of 2.5 percent while the commonwealth’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 4 percent during the second quarter.
The Western Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, developed in collaboration with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, gained 1.5 points to 55.8.