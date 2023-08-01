To expand its reach, Canyon Ranch has formed a partnership with a real estate investment trust

LENOX — Canyon Ranch has formed a long-term partnership with a real estate investment trust that will provide the wellness destination resort with an additional $150 million to pursue expansion opportunities.
The Canyon Ranch-VICI Growth Partnership with VICI Properties is intended to expand the reach of Canyon Ranch's integrative wellness offerings across North America and beyond. The announcement comes as Canyon Ranch plans to open both a destination resort and a wellness club in Texas over the next two years.
Canyon Ranch's inaugural wellness club is scheduled to open this fall in Fort Worth, with a Houston location expected to follow in the summer of 2024. The Canyon Ranch resort in Austin is scheduled to open in 2025. The two Canyon Ranch Wellness Clubs in development in Fort Worth and Houston will be membership-based only.
VICI Properties owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
The fundamental purpose of the partnership is to add additional destination resort locations and wellness clubs in major urban markets and expand Canyon Ranch's digital capabilities. This "ecosystem" reflects the brand's core value of guiding people toward a well way of life.
"We are thrilled to partner with the expertise and capital resources of VICI," said Canyon Ranch Chairman John Goff in a news release. "This partnership offers Canyon Ranch the potential to accelerate our growth in an "asset light" manner, growing our reach and expertise. VICI shares our vision for growth and our confidence that the current environment is a compelling time to invest.
Canyon Ranch currently operates resorts in Lenox and Tucson, Ariz.