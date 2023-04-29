Cara Vermeulen joins Community Development Corporation of Southern Berkshire as director of fundraising

GREAT BARRINGTON — Cara Vermeulen has joined the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire as director of fundraising and philanthropic partnerships.
She has over 30 years of expertise in philanthropy and fundraising, sales and marketing, and community outreach.
"I am honored to join such an extraordinary organization,” she said. “The CDCSB's commitment to community development aligns with my personal values, and I am excited to contribute to their mission.”
Vermeulen is the co-founder and former publisher of Berkshire Magazine. She has received certifications in philanthropy and marketing from Cornell University, in global philanthropy from American University and in nonprofit philanthropy and the psychology of giving from Northeastern University.