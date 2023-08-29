Carr Hardware receives national industry's Retailer Beacon Award

PITTSFIELD — Carr Hardware is one of two businesses from across the country that were selected to receive the hardware industry’s Retailer Beacon Award this year.
The Beacon Awards are the premier national industry awards program in which the hardware industry recognizes the “best of the best” independent home improvement retailers.
Pittsfield-based Carr Hardware, which operates six stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, was chosen for the award based on its best in industry-rated customer service, its innovative and creative marketing, and a strong commitment to the communities it serves.
The other recipient, RP Lumber Co. Inc. of Illinois, operates seven stores in five states throughout the Midwest.
Carr Hardware received its award Aug. 18 at The Hardware Conference Awards banquet in Marco Island, Fla.