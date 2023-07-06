<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity receives state funding to build homes in Pittsfield's West Side neighborhood

PITTSFIELD — Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity is among 11 community-based organizations across the state that have received a total of $8.1 million in Neighborhood Stabilization Program grants to fund the redevelopment or rehabilitation of 56 affordable homes, including 24 new affordable homeownership opportunities.

Habitat for Humanity will build four new three-bedroom homeownership units at 82-84 Robbins Ave. and 266-268 Onota St. in Pittsfield’s West Side neighborhood. Central Berkshire Habitat will sell the new homes to lower-income, first-time homebuyers. The development is also receiving support from the city of Pittsfield and the city’s Community Preservation Committee, and is part of a broader redevelopment and investment plan for the West Side neighborhood.

MassHousing launched the Neighborhood Stabilization Program in 2022. To date, the program has awarded $12.7 million in funding, resulting in the construction or substantial rehabilitation of 87 homes, including 46 new homeownership opportunities for lower-income, first-time homebuyers.

