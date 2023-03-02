GREAT BARRINGTON — The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will hold its first annual Women in Leadership Luncheon and Awards ceremony on March 8 at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Networking, insights, a question and answer season and a panel discussion on mentoring will take place.
The 2023 award recipients are Doreen Hutchinson, vice president operations/chief nurse of Fairview Hospital as "mentor leader;" and Rania Markham, CHP family services care coordinator at Community Health Programs as "rising star." Both will be honored at the luncheon.
Limited tickets are still available at www.southernberkshirechamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 413-528-4384.