CHP Berkshire names Thomas Duchesne vice president of operations

GREAT BARRINGTON — Thomas Duchesne has been named senior vice president of operations for CHP Berkshire’s countywide health care network.
IDuchesne will oversee CHP's medical, dental and mobile health operations, collaborating with other CHP leaders to plan and execute strategic initiatives. The Great Barrington resident will also serve as the operations advocate for compliance, quality and safety and will oversee clinical controls, administrative and reporting procedures.
He most recently was employed at CVS Health in Rhode Island as the lead director of strategic growth and insights.
Duchesne has previously held management positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Newport Hospital in Rhode Island and Bristol Hospital in Connecticut.
He holds a master’s degree in health administration from Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, with minors in political geography and French, from Bucknell University.