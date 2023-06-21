CHP mobile health team honored by Massachusetts Nonprofit Network

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Community Health Program’s Mobile Health team was selected as a finalist for the “Excellence Resilience” award by the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network during a recent ceremony at the statehouse in Boston.
CHP was among more than 130 statewide nominees for the 2023 awards, which are presented to organizations and employees that exemplify the most innovative, creative and effective work being done throughout the commonwealth.
Members of the mobile health team and CHP leadership attended the awards ceremony.
Finalists were selected in six categories: advocacy, innovation, leadership, resilience, small nonprofit and young professional.
CHP was founded as mobile health care in the mid-1970s, and on the road care has expanded as a key CHP operation. This year, CHP is adding three new mobile health vehicles to its fleet to provide additional medical care, dental care and a mobile farm stand providing fresh and free local food.