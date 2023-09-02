Christina Pappas to head Massachusetts Lodging Association

BOSTON — Christina Pappas has been named president and CEO of the Massachusetts Lodging Association.
Pappas and her firm, Open the Door, succeed long time association leader Paul Sacco, who served the association for over 16 years.
She has over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Open the Door, is a Boston-based marketing and association management firm that works with both national and international clients.
Prior to founding Open the Door in 2001, Pappas served as director of international marketing for the Massachusetts Port Authority and director of marketing for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.
The chief executive search was facilitated by Back 9 Consultants, whose partners have more than 50 years of association management experience in the hospitality industry.