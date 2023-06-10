Christina Rivera to head market development at The Pass

SHEFFIELD — Christina Rivera has joined Berkshire Welco, also known as The Pass Berkshires, as head of wholesale strategy and market development to continue expanding the cannabis dispensary’s portfolio across Massachusetts.
Rivera will oversee the development and execution of the sales plan to deliver established short- and long-term goals for growing the company's wholesale footprint. She will work closely with Pass marketing and leadership teams to create compelling strategies that strengthen brand awareness and consumer engagement.
The Pass currently employs more than 75 professionals in the community. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Sheffield.
Rivera, who lives in Springfield, previously served as regional director of wholesale for Tilt Holdings. She also worked on brand development as a wholesale manager at Trulieve and a marketing and outreach manager for Curaleaf.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Bay Path University in Longmeadow.