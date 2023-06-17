Christine MacBeth elected to board of statewide behavioral health care nonprofit

PITTSFIELD — Christine MacBeth, the president and CEO of The Brien Center for Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, is one of 15 executives from around the state who have been elected to the board of directors of The Association for Behavioral Healthcare.
ABH, located in Framingham, is a statewide nonprofit organization that represents 82 community-based behavioral health care providers. All of the new board members were elected to two-year terms.
The board members — experienced industry leaders at provider agencies across Massachusetts — play a pivotal role in advocating for solutions to improve and expand access to mental health and addiction services at a time when workforce challenges are growing.
MacBeth is one of four new board members from Western Massachusetts, and the only one from Berkshire County.