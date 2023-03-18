BFAIR'S Christine Meiklejohn earns the Workforce Hero Award by the Provider’s Council

NORTH ADAMS — Christine Meiklejohn, the director of ABI/MFP residential services at Berkshire Family & Individual Resources, was awarded the February 2023 Workforce Hero Award by the Provider’s Council.
The Providers' Council is a statewide association of primarily nonprofit, community-based organizations that provide human services, health, education and vocational support to residents of the commonwealth. With 220 members, it is the largest human services association in Massachusetts.
"My desire to work with people goes back as far as I can remember. When I was in school, I volunteered in programs for at-risk youth — this is where I got my first taste of what helping people could do," Meiklejohn said in a news release. "It did not take long to realize that even a few minutes of attention to someone could change the entire trajectory of their future. I knew back then human services would be for me.”