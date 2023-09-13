Clark Art Institute receives $100,000 grant from National Endowment for the Humanities for summer exhibit

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute recently received a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to support the implementation of a summer 2024 exhibition on French artist Guillaume Lethière.
The grant was part of a $41.3 million package of 280 humanities projects nationwide recently announced by the NEH.
“We are extremely grateful to the NEH for its support and for the recognition of the importance of this project,” said Olivier Meslay, director of the Clark. “This is the first time in the Clark’s history that we have received an NEH grant in support of an exhibition and its related programming and we are very honored to be in the prestigious company of the other recipients.”
The Clark’s exhibition is the first major museum presentation on Lethière’s life and achievements and will provide new insights into questions relevant in the artist’s time regarding the reception and assessment of Caribbean art. It will open June 15, 2024.