Columbia Memorial Health Auxiliary donates $40K to hospital for patient transport, visitor chairs

HUDSON, N.Y. — The Columbia Memorial Health Auxiliary has donated $40,000 to Columbia Memorial Hospital for the purchase of patient transport and visitor chairs.
Since its inception in 1953, the all-volunteer CMH Auxiliary, known as “The Pink Ladies,” has donated more than $1.6 million to CMH and provided tens of thousands of volunteer hours to aid the hospital and its patients.
The new patient transport chairs are designed to help provide a comfortable and welcoming transport environment for caregivers and offer easy access to different service areas within the hospital.
The new visitor chairs will provide comfortable seating within patient rooms to offer a more family-centered experience, which is strongly correlated with improved patient outcomes.