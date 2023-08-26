<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Columbia Memorial Health Foundation raises $55k at annual golf tournament

HUDSON, N.Y. — The Columbia Memorial Health Foundation raised $55,000 at its 27th annual golf tournament which took place recently at the Columbia Golf and Country Club in Claverack, N.Y.

CMH Foundation Logo

The funding will support Columbia Memorial Health’s network of health care services in Columbia and Greene counties.

The team of Kevin Carolan, Dave Mahoney, Bryan Mahoney and Chris Puls finished first at 10-under par.

To make a contribution or to learn more about the CMH Foundation visit: www.givecmh.org/events or contact Barbara Klassen at bklassen@cmh-net.org.

