Columbia Memorial Health stroke program earns certification

HUDSON. N.Y. — Columbia Memorial Health’s stroke care program has achieved certification through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, an internationally recognized nonprofit accrediting organization.

To achieve the certification, CMH demonstrated compliance with national care standards. Certification by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care, according to the commission.

The ACHC certification follows an award last year by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

