Columbia Memorial Health to honor retired leader Jay Cahalan at annual ball

HUDSON, N.Y. — Columbia Memorial Health will honor recently retired president, CEO and chief operating officer Jay P. Cahalan at its 35th Annual Hospital Ball on June 3 at the Locust Hill Barn in Ghent.
Cahalan retired in December after serving in his leadership roles for 28 years. He continues to serve on the CMH Foundation’s board of trustees and numerous other community organizations, including the Bank of Greene County board of directors, where he is chair.
The Hospital Ball, titled Pearls of Gratitude, also will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the CMH Foundation, incorporated in March 1993.
Reservation and sponsorship information at GiveCMH.org/events or 518-828-8239.