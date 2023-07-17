Community Access to the Arts to participate in CampusWorks 'Impact Weekend'

GREAT BARRINGTON — Community Access to the Arts is one of 27 nonprofit organizations across the country that will receive donations from CampusWorks on Friday and Saturday during that organization’s first annual Impact Weekend.
The philanthropic weekend includes a half-day of employee training and professional development on Friday followed by the donation ceremony on Saturday. Each organization will receive a $1,250 grant.
CampusWorks, based in Sarasota, Fla., is a socially responsible transformation partner that serves higher education.
In May, CampusWorks announced its “Do-Good Grants” initiative, a program that encourages employees to apply for donations of up to $1,250 to support nonprofit organizations in their local communities.
Columbia-Greene Community College Foundation in Hudson, N.Y., is also among the 27 nonprofit organizations that will participate in the event.