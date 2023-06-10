Community Health Programs names Bethany Kieley CEO

GREAT BARRINGTON — Bethany Kieley has been named CEO of Community Health Programs to oversee the countywide health care network that cares for more than 30,000 patients in the region. Her appointment is effective July 17.
Kieley succeeds interim CEO Richard “Rick” Gregg, who has served in that position since last year.
She is currently the chief operations officer at Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center, a large federally qualified health center serving the New Haven, Conn., region. Previously, she worked for nearly 12 years with ProHealth Physicians, a large medical practice network in Connecticut where she became vice president of practice operations, programs and services.
Kieley has also worked as the chief operating officer for Women’s Care Florida. Earlier in her career, she held administrative roles with medical practices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
A native of Newport, R.I. who grew up in Claremont, N.H., Kieley holds a master’s degree in business administration from Plymouth State University and completed a health care executive leadership program at Stanford University. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in music and business from DePaul University.
In her community in New Haven, she has served as a volunteer and board member for Literacy Volunteers of Southern Connecticut.