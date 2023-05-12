Cranberry production increased 31 percent in Massachusetts in 2022

BOSTON — Cranberry production in the state of Massachusetts totaled 2.26 million barrels last year, a 31 percent increase over 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Statistics Service, Northeast Regional Field Office.
Growers across the state harvested 11,600 acres of cranberries, 100 acres more than in 2021. Yields averaged 194.7 barrels per acre in 2022, compared with 150.2 barrels per acre a year earlier.
The 2022 price for Massachusetts fresh cranberries averaged $49.20 per barrel, up from $47.40 in 2021. The 2022 price for processed cranberries averaged $36.60 per barrel, down from $37.60 in 2021.
Total utilized production of cranberries in the United States last year is estimated at 8.01 million barrels, up 16 percent from 2021, although the number of acres harvested declined by 500 to 37,100.
The average price for fresh cranberries nationwide averaged $80.90 per barrel last year, while the average price for processed cranberries was $36 per barrel.