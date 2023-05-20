Danielle Gonzalez named to SVHC Northern Berkshire Advisory Board

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Danielle Gonzalez, a board member of both 1Berkshire and Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts, has joined the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation’s Northern Berkshire Advisory Board.
An accomplished human resources professional, Gonzalez has 20 years of comprehensive human resources and operations experience, most recently as the chief human resources officer at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. She has also held positions in the Berkshires with Cold Spring Coffee Roasters and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort.
She is a member of BCC’s board of trustees and of 1Berkshire’s board of directors and executive committee.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Danielle to the RAB and look forward to her input as a member of the Williams College community,” said Leslie Morgenthal of Pownal, the advisory board’s chair.
Five of the Northern Berkshire Advisory Board’s seven other members live in Berkshire County: Robin DuFour, Wit McKay, Jane Patton and Victoria Tanner Saltzman reside in Williamstown, and Jason Dohaney lives in North Adams.