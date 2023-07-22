David Coughlin joins Berkshire Bank’s private banking team for Boston market

PITTSFIELD — David J. Coughlin, a seasoned private and commercial banking professional, has joined Berkshire Bank as a senior vice president, private banking, serving the Boston market.
At Berkshire, Coughlin will be responsible for new business development in the Boston market and supporting private banking clients with a full suite of financial solutions tailored to help them reach their individual goals.
Coughlin has more than 30 years of extensive experience in the financial services industry within the Boston area. Most recently, he spent 20 years with Boston Private Bank and later Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, where he was managing director of SVB Private. Prior to joining Boston Private, Coughlin also held commercial banking roles with Citizens and State Street Bank.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boston College, serves on the advisory board of the Laboure Center Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston and resides in Milton with his spouse.