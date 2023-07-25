Dewey Memorial Hall in Sheffield receives $35K grant for structural assessment, master plan

SHEFFIELD — Dewey Memorial Hall has received a $35,000 matching grant for feasibility and planning from the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund.
The grant will allow the hall to contract with an architectural firm for an Historic Structures Report (including a conditions assessment) and master plan.
“The development of an Historic Structure Report, assessment, and Master Plan are essential next steps in our stewardship and preservation of the hall as an historic building and community resource for the next 150 years,” said Dewey Hall President Beth Carlson in a news release.
Home to over 100 public events per year with an average of 5,000 attendees, Dewey Hall has been a vibrant and vital part of the Sheffield arts and cultural community for decades.
Information: massculturalcouncil.org.