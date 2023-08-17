Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. awards the first round of Glow Up! Business Improvement grants

PITTSFIELD — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation have announced the first round of Glow Up! Grants to several businesses and property owners in Pittsfield.
The recipients will use the funding for signs, painting, lighting, and improvements to their entryways. They include:
Berkshire Aesthetic Medicine; Berkshire Fitness & Wellness Center; Brooklyn’s Best; Deidre’s Special Day; Marketplace Cafe; Pampered Pup Dog Day Spa; South Street Pizza House; Spirited Shears; Steven Valenti, as the property owner of 155 North St.; Paul Aronofsky, as the property owner of 344 and 417 North St.; and Ann Deneault and Francis Smith, as the property owners of 324 North St.
The Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Grant Program is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act funding. The program’s purpose is to provide grants of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses affected by COVID-19 within ARPA’s disproportionately impacted district of Pittsfield.