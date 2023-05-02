Downtown Pittsfield Inc. to hold annual meeting at the Colonial Theatre

PITTSFIELD — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will hold its annual meeting May 11 at the Colonial Theatre, 111 South St. The registration deadline is Thursday.
Networking in The Garage will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m., followed by the meeting in the theater from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to both DPI members and the public.
The annual meeting will feature remarks from Mayor Linda Tyer, DPI board President Branden Huldeen, and DPI Managing Director Rebecca Brien.
The Downtown Pittsfield Community Award will be presented to Pittsfield Beautiful; The President’s Award to the Berkshire Family YMCA and Allegrone Cos.; and the Robert K. Quattrochi Downtown Person of the Year award to Liam Gorman of CozQuest Creative.
DPI will also elect corporators and directors for the coming year.
Information/registration: downtownpittsfield.com, 413-443-6501. The direct registration link is forms.gle/Ura3ZJh7KyHVDmzF9.