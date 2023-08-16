BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has opened an investigation into establishing a more efficient streamlined process for municipal aggregation guidelines, which allow state municipalities to solicit bids and purchase electricity supply on behalf of their residents and businesses.
The investigation includes proposed guidelines, as well as a proposed template municipal aggregation plan designed to aid municipalities in developing new municipal aggregation plans. As part of its investigation, the DPU proposes an expedited review process for certain municipalities that comply with the proposed template plan and specific provisions to help expedite the DPU’s review. The deadline to submit comments to the DPU is Sept. 18.
Municipal aggregation was first established in 1997. State law requires municipalities to submit municipal aggregation plans to the DPU for review and approval.