Dr. Ira Schmelkin returns to the Berkshire Medical Center gastroenterology practice

PITTSFIELD — Dr. Ira J. Schmelkin, a board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, has been appointed to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC.
Schmelkin had previously served at Berkshire Medical Center as chief of the division of gastroenterology from 2004 to 2011. He is returning to the Berkshires after a 10-year tenure at Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Noble Hospital and as the chief of gastroenterology at Baystate Health. He previously worked at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, N.Y., and North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System, where he was in private practice.
Schmelkin is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and was fellowship trained in gastroenterology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.